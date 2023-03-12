BlackRock Inc. Sells 162,212 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Denbury worth $285,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $43,000.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

NYSE:DEN opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.63. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

