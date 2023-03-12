BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,661 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Stericycle worth $313,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

