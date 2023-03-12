BlackRock Inc. Sells 212,783 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brady worth $301,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brady by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 119.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

