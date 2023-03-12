BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,414,366 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,214,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $284,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,571,844 shares of company stock valued at $596,040,180 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHLS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

