BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,957 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,827,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Steven Madden worth $315,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after buying an additional 190,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.46 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.