BlackRock Inc. Sells 293,996 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,932,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $301,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 709,067 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 124,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 4.8 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.