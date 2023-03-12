BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,271 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,767,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $286,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 69,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

