BlackRock Inc. Sells 441,469 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $305,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,751.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 260,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $4,170,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

