BlackRock Inc. Sells 45,708 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kirby worth $304,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

