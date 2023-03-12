BlackRock Inc. Sells 474,209 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of NMI worth $301,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NMI by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 264.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.31.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

