BlackRock Inc. Sells 87,307 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $282,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Belden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

