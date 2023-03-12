BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469,502 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 339,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $294,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

FL stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

