BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $278,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

