BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,067,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teradata worth $312,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,981 shares of company stock worth $1,959,969. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TDC opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.