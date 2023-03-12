BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,011,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.14 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

