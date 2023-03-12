Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,054,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $90.54 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.