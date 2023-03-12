Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $22.60 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 76,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 310,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a PE ratio of -338.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

