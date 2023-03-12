Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Dohj LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

