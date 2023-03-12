Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $301,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.