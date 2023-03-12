Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

