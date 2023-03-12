Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.31 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

