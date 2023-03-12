Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

