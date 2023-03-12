Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.