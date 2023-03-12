California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,346,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 238,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of California Resources worth $282,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in California Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in California Resources by 399.1% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in California Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

California Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

