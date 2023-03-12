Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $479.15 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,467,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,263,423 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $479,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.70.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.