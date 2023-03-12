Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,516 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.64 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

