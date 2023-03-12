Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.