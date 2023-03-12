Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

