Caxton Associates LP Invests $26.73 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 236,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.