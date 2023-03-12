Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 158,796 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 662,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 87,312 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $18.35 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

