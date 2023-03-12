ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.68 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

