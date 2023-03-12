Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.00 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $892.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

