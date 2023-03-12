Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GH Research by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $8.66 on Friday. GH Research PLC has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

