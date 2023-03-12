Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,593 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

