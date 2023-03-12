Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,751,000 after buying an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 460,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 162,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

