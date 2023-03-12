Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $522,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

