Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

DGX opened at $134.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

