Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,688 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

