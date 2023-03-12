Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Stock Down 2.5 %

EQIX opened at $665.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $708.05 and its 200 day moving average is $652.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

