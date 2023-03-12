Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in AECOM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE ACM opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.