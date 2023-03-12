Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

