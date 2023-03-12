Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

