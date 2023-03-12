Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $4,762,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 6.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in ABB by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in ABB by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

