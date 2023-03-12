Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 495,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 895,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 444,289 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.22 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

