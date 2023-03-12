Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

