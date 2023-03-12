Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

