Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

