Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

