Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

