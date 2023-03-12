Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after buying an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after buying an additional 1,041,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after buying an additional 1,461,593 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

CNP stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

