Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 778,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 97,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.